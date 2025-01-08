What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to Ola Electric Mobility for violating disclosure norms.

The company received the letter on January 7, according to its communication with the exchanges.

The violation relates to the premature announcement of expansion plans on X (formerly Twitter), by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, before officially informing the exchanges.

Following the warning, shares of Ola Electric crashed 5% to hit a low of ₹75.36 on Sensex today.