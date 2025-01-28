What's the story

Zepto, a leading player in the quick commerce space, has shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.

The company's CFO, Ramesh Bafna, confirmed the strategic move earlier today in a post on LinkedIn.

The decision comes as part of the firm's preparations for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Bafna described the transition as "historic scenes on completion of... reverse merger from Singapore to India in the fastest ever timeline."