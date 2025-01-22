What's the story

Zepto is planning to increase its IPO size to between $800 million and $1 billion, including secondary shares, as per The Economic Times.

The company's CEO Aadit Palicha has been in talks with major mutual funds regarding Zepto's plans for going public.

Palicha projected gross sales of $5.5 billion for the final quarter of FY26, with positive EBITDA (excluding ESOPs).

This number is roughly equivalent to the total gross sales of the quick commerce industry for the previous calendar year.