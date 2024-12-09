Summarize Simplifying... In short Several companies, including LG Electronics India, Vishal Mega Mart, International Gemmological Institute, Avanse Financial Services, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, One MobiKwik Systems, and Sai Life Sciences, are preparing for their IPOs in India.

LG, Vishal Mega Mart, MobiKwik: Upcoming IPOs in India

By Mudit Dube 01:45 pm Dec 09, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Dalal Street is gearing up for a busy IPO season with 15 companies, including LG Electronics India and Vishal Mega Mart, set to list in December and early January. These public issues seek to raise nearly ₹20,000 crore from the primary market. The upcoming IPOs include a mix of fresh equity issuances and offers for sale across sectors like retail, fintech, and asset management.

LG's listing

LG Electronics India files draft papers for IPO

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has filed draft papers with SEBI for an IPO by its subsidiary, LG Electronics India. This comes as the latest multinational corporation to go ahead with listing plans of its Indian unit. The consumer durables giant is among the large and SME issues that are part of the diverse IPO pipeline set to hit Dalal Street soon.

Vishal's IPO

Vishal Mega Mart announces price band for ₹8,000 crore IPO

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹74-78 per share for its upcoming ₹8,000 crore IPO. The issue will open for subscription from December 11-13, with anchor bidding a day prior on December 10. This public issue is a 100% offer-for-sale by promoter Samayat Services LLP, adding to the mix of upcoming IPOs on Dalal Street.

IGI's IPO

International Gemmological Institute (India) files papers for ₹4,000 crore IPO

Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute (India) has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise ₹4,000 crore via an IPO. The company is yet to finalize the exact dates of the issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth ₹2,750 crore by the sole promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd.

Avanse's IPO

Avanse Financial Services to launch ₹3,500 crore IPO

Avanse Financial Services is set to launch a ₹3,500 crore IPO. This comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹2,500 crore by the selling shareholders. The company's move further adds to the diverse sectors represented in the upcoming IPO season on Dalal Street.

Inventurus's IPO

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions to open IPO for public subscription

Maharashtra-based healthcare solutions provider, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, will open its initial public offer for public subscription between December 12 and 16. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on December 11. The issue is a 100% offer-for-sale by existing shareholders.

MobiKwik's IPO

MobiKwik's ₹572 crore IPO to begin public subscription

Digital payments firm One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has fixed its IPO price band at ₹265-279 per share. The company's ₹572 crore IPO will open for public subscription on December 11, with anchor bidding commencing a day earlier on December 10. The issue will close on December 13, bringing another fintech player into the mix of diverse sectors in the upcoming IPO season.

Sai's IPO

Sai Life Sciences sets price band for upcoming IPO

Hyderabad-based firm Sai Life Sciences Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹522-549 per share for its initial public offering. The issue will open for subscription on December 11, with anchor bidding commencing a day earlier on December 10. Allotment is scheduled for December 16, refunds will be credited on December 17 and the stock will list on exchanges on December 18.