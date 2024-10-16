Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai Motor India's IPO, the largest in the country, is making waves in the automotive industry.

Despite a declining gray market premium, the IPO has seen positive recommendations from brokerage firms due to Hyundai's strong market position and growth potential.

However, it's worth noting that the IPO is an offer for sale by the parent company, Hyundai Motor Company, and no funds raised will go to Hyundai Motor India.

The IPO is worth ₹27,870 crore, making it India's biggest public issue ever

Hyundai India IPO: Subscription rate goes up but GMP declines

By Mudit Dube 06:15 pm Oct 16, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering (IPO) has received a 42% subscription on the second day of bidding. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data (as of until 3:00 pm), bids were received for 4.17 crore shares out of the total 9.97 crore shares on offer. The retail individual investors' portion of this ₹27,870-crore IPO was subscribed at a rate of 38%.

Investor participation

Hyundai India's IPO: Non-institutional investors and QIBs show interest

The non-institutional investors category of Hyundai Motor India's IPO was subscribed 26%. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 58%. Notably, the employee portion of the issue was subscribed 1.31 times. Before this public bidding phase, Hyundai had raised ₹8,315 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

GMP

Hyundai Motor India's GMP continues to decline

The gray market premium (GMP) for Hyundai Motor India's shares has taken a significant dive in the lead-up to its listing. At the time of writing, Hyundai Motor India's GMP stood at a meagre ₹31, signaling a premium of just 1.58%. In September, the GMP was hovering around ₹570 and has been on a consistent decline. Despite being a mega IPO, investors are unlikely to make any noteworthy gains at the time of listing on October 22.

Market debut

Hyundai India's IPO: A historic event in the automotive industry

Hyundai Motor India's IPO will be the largest in the country, bigger than LIC's ₹21,000 crore initial share sale. The IPO will be open for public subscription until October 17 and carries a price band of ₹1,865-1,960 per share. It is a historic moment as this is the first IPO by an automaker in over two decades since Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003.

Stake reduction

Hyundai India's IPO: A strategic move by the parent company

The whole issue of Hyundai Motor India's IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares by its promoter, Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). The South Korean parent company is cutting down its stake through this OFS route. However, since it's entirely an OFS, no money from the IPO will go to Hyundai Motor India, currently the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki.

Market impact

Hyundai India's IPO: Aiming to enhance visibility and brand image

HMIL hopes that the listing of its shares will increase its visibility, improve its brand image, and offer liquidity with a public market for its shares. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at ₹27,870 crore (approximately $3.3 billion), with the company's market capitalization pegged at around ₹1.6 lakh crore (roughly $19 billion) post-listing.

Analyst views

Hyundai India's IPO: Positive recommendations from brokerage firms

Several brokerage firms have issued positive recommendations for Hyundai's IPO, noting the company's strong market position, robust financials, and growth potential. ICICI Direct, Bajaj Broking, and SBI Securities have all advised investors to subscribe. LKP Securities and Anand Rathi have echoed these sentiments, noting Hyundai's strong standing in the Indian automotive landscape. They recommend subscribing to the IPO with a focus on long-term gains.