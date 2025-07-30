'Kyunki Saas Bhi... 2' premieres: Here's what fans thought
What's the story
The iconic Indian soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned with a reboot on Tuesday. The new season marked the show's 25th anniversary. The first episode features Tulsi and Mihir in new avatars as they welcome fresh faces into the Virani family. The series is expected to have around 150 episodes, combining nostalgia with new narratives.
Fan reactions
Fans felt nostalgic
One user wrote, "Nostalgia !!! Tulsi still has the same charm and grace. Her opening the door and introducing family members with the same old title song... ICONIC !!! Another fan said, "This change of 25 years feels good to watch...here we can witness the leap in real number of years literally." A fan complimented, "Mihir and Tulsi still have amazing chemistry despite their age," while another user gushed, "Genuinely loved seeing the Viranis again... it's always about them."
Show details
Meet the new Virani family
The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi and Mihir. The new season will focus on the next generation of the Virani family, with a storyline that explores the dynamics between tradition and modernity. New actors Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles. Fans can catch the show on Star Plus or JioHotstar.