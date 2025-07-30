Domestic volumes witnessed a steep decline of 11.5% YoY

Hyundai's Q1 results: Net profit down 8% YoY to ₹1,369cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:27 pm Jul 30, 202504:27 pm

What's the story

Hyundai Motor India has reported an 8.08% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹1,369.23 crore as against ₹1,489.65 crore in the same period last year. The decline is primarily attributed to a lackluster performance in the domestic market, and a fall in total revenue from operations to ₹16,412.87 crore during Q1 FY26 from ₹17,344.23 crore during Q1 FY25.