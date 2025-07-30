Hyundai's Q1 results: Net profit down 8% YoY to ₹1,369cr
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has reported an 8.08% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹1,369.23 crore as against ₹1,489.65 crore in the same period last year. The decline is primarily attributed to a lackluster performance in the domestic market, and a fall in total revenue from operations to ₹16,412.87 crore during Q1 FY26 from ₹17,344.23 crore during Q1 FY25.
Market performance
Domestic volumes decline by 11.5% YoY
Hyundai's domestic volumes witnessed a steep decline of 11.5% YoY to 1,32,259 units in Q1 FY26. However, the company's focus on exports paid off as shipments increased by 13% YoY to 48,140 units during the same period. There was an overall decline in total volumes by 6.1% YoY to 1,80,399 units for the quarter under review.
SUV success
Creta remains top-selling SUV here
Despite the overall decline in domestic volumes, Hyundai's SUVs continued to perform well. The Creta emerged as the top-selling model in the domestic market for Q1 FY26 with 47,662 units sold. Other cars such as Venue and Exter also contributed to this success with sales of 22,331 units and 17,188 units, respectively during this period.