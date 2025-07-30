Why India is purchasing soyabean oil from China

India has made a rare purchase of 150,000 metric tons of soyabean oil from China in recent months. The step comes as Chinese suppliers have offered discounts due to a supply glut. The exports will help Chinese crushers cut down their inventories that have surged after China's soybean imports hit a record high in May.

Strategic purchases A look at the discounts Indian importers have secured soyabean oil for shipment between September and December. The sellers offered a discount of $15 to $20 per ton compared to South American supplies. A New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house told Reuters, "Chinese soybean crushers are struggling with excessive soymeal and soyoil. To reduce inventories, they are shipping oil to India."

Price advantage Lower freight costs give China an edge China, a net importer of soyoil and palm oil, is offering crude soyabean oil at around $1,140 per ton for December quarter shipments. This is lower than the $1,160 per ton price from South America. Lower freight costs have also given China an edge over South American suppliers as shipments from China take two to three weeks to reach India, compared to over six weeks from South America.