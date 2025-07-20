How China's 'Dislike Going to Work' clinic is helping employees
What's the story
China has opened a unique clinic named "Dislike Going to Work" in Hebei province, aimed at helping employees with work-related issues without directly labeling them as anxiety or depression. The clinic is an extension of the earlier "Dislike Going to School" clinic, which helped parents deal with their children's aversion to school due to academic stress. The idea for this new clinic came from parents who had previously used the school-based service.
Purpose
No stigma attached to patients entering consultations
The "Dislike Going to Work" clinic is designed to assist those who experience fatigue, emotional instability, or a sense of meaningless work. Yue Limin, the head of the clinic, said they avoid labeling these issues as anxiety or depression due to possible stigma. The goal is for patients to enter consultations without feeling pressured or stigmatized.
Treatment approach
How the diagnosis works
The clinic's diagnosis process includes interviews to assess the patients' emotional states and physical examinations to rule out conditions such as hyperthyroidism. After this, a personalized treatment plan is created for each patient. To note, despite its national attention, the actual number of patients at the clinic is relatively low till now.