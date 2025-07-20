The idea for this new clinic came from parents

How China's 'Dislike Going to Work' clinic is helping employees

China has opened a unique clinic named "Dislike Going to Work" in Hebei province, aimed at helping employees with work-related issues without directly labeling them as anxiety or depression. The clinic is an extension of the earlier "Dislike Going to School" clinic, which helped parents deal with their children's aversion to school due to academic stress. The idea for this new clinic came from parents who had previously used the school-based service.