India-UK sign free trade deal: Here's what gets cheaper

India and the United Kingdom have signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to increase their annual bilateral trade by $34 billion. The agreement will see India reduce tariffs on 90% of UK products, while the UK will eliminate duties on 99% of Indian exports. The deal is expected to benefit sectors such as leather, textiles, electronics, and software while attracting new investments.

Agreement details UK-made EVs and Scotch whisky to get cheaper in India Under the deal, India will cut 90% of its tariff lines, reducing its average levy on UK products from 15% to 3%. The country will also halve its tariff on Scotch whisky to 75%, with plans for further reduction to 40% over a decade. A quota-based tariff reduction on electric vehicles has also been agreed upon, bringing the headline level down from an exorbitant 110% to just 10%.

Export benefits These Indian industries will benefit from the trade deal The FTA will eliminate duties on 99% of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, generic drugs and medical devices, leather goods as well as agricultural and chemical products. This is expected to give a major boost to India's leather sector which is likely to gain an additional 5% market share in the UK within two years.