How to update address on your Aadhaar

Updating your Aadhaar address online is a simple process that you can do from the comfort of your home. The service comes especially handy for people who have recently shifted or have to get their address details corrected. With a few simple steps, you can get your Aadhaar card updated to reflect your current address without having to visit any physical office. Here's how you can get Aadhaar address updated online, efficiently.

Portal access Accessing the UIDAI portal To start updating your Aadhaar address, head over to the official UIDAI website. Make sure you are connected to a stable internet and have access to a computer or smartphone. Once on the site, head over to the "Update Your Address Online" section. This portal offers all instructions and links you would need for updating your information securely.

OTP login Logging in with OTP verification After reaching the portal, you will have to log-in using your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Soon, an OTP will be delivered on your registered mobile number for verification. It is important to enter the OTP immediately to proceed with the update process. This important step ensures only authorized people can update their Aadhaar details, keeping security and privacy intact.

Document upload Uploading valid address proofs Once logged in, you'll have to upload valid documents as proof of your new address. The portal accepts various documents such as utility bills, bank statements, or rental agreements as proof of residence. Make sure these documents are clear and legible before uploading them onto the system.