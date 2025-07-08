Pan-India worker strike tomorrow: Which services will be affected?
Over 25 crore workers across India are set to participate in a nationwide general strike tomorrow. The strike, called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, is likely to disrupt key services like banking, insurance, postal services, and coal mining. The protest is against what the unions term "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies" of the Indian government.
More than 25 crore workers expected to take part
The All India Trade Union Congress' Amarjeet Kaur said, "More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country." Hind Mazdoor Sabha's Harbhajan Singh Sidhu added that banking, postal services, coal mining and state transport services would be affected due to the strike.
Support from farmers' unions
The unions have demanded the government address unemployment and create more jobs. They also want recruitments against sanctioned posts and an increase in the days and remuneration of MGNREGA workers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' unions have also extended support to the strike, announcing large-scale mobilization in rural areas.
Government's economic policies criticized
The unions have criticized the government's economic policies for deepening unemployment and raising prices of essential commodities. They also allege that four labor codes passed by Parliament are meant to suppress the trade union movement and favor employers. The Centre has not conducted the annual labor conference for the past decade, they claim.
Unemployment highest among 20-25 age group
The unions also demand recruitment of young professionals in government departments, instead of retired personnel. They argue that this is detrimental to a country where 65% of the population is under 35, and unemployment is highest among those aged 20-25. To recall, similar nationwide strikes were observed on November 26, 2020; March 28-29, 2022; and February 16, 2023.