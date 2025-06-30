India's petroleum product exports fall 10% in June

India 's export of petroleum products witnessed a nearly 10% decline in June, according to Kpler data. The country exported an average of 1.19 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down from May's figure of 1.32 million bpd. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the decline was slightly lower at 3.7%, with exports dropping from June 2024's figure of 1.24 million bpd.

Export destinations UAE, Australia, and Singapore were top destinations for exports The UAE, Singapore, and Australia were the top destinations for India's petroleum product exports in June. Exports to the UAE increased significantly from May's 81,673bpd to June's 115,944bpd. Similarly, shipments to Australia rose from 50,500bpd in May to 70,746bpd last month. Exports to Singapore declined by 42% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. European exports saw a major spike, with shipments nearly doubling to 360,000bpd from May's figures of 60,474bpd.

Market shift India has become a major fuel supplier to Europe India has become a major fuel supplier to Europe in recent months, after European countries started shunning Russian supplies following its invasion of Ukraine. This shift has been aided by India's geographical diversification of its export basket. Despite a decline in exports to Singapore, the overall export basket remained geographically diversified.

Export forecast Exports likely to remain strong in near future Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, said India's refined product exports are likely to remain strong in the near future. He noted that refinery utilization is high but not at peak levels due to maintenance work on key exporters like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). Ritolia also emphasized that if crude intake levels are sustained, India can continue its strong export momentum, especially to demand centers in Southeast Asia and Europe.