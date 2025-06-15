India Space Congress starts on June 25: What is it?
What's the story
The fourth edition of the India Space Congress (ISC) will take place in New Delhi from June 25.
The three-day event, organized by the Satcom Industry Association of India, will bring together policymakers, diplomats, as well as industry leaders from around the world.
Delegates from 40 countries, including Italy, Norway, Australia, and Hungary, are expected to attend this year's ISC.
Investment opportunities
What to expect at the event?
The theme of this year's conference is "Pioneering Innovation in Space Tech: India's Journey Towards Global Partnerships."
Anil Prakash, Director General of SIA-India, said that ISC 2025 will be a "matchmaking hub" for institutional investors, many sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms looking to invest in India's growing space economy.
The sector is projected to reach $44 billion by 2033.
Global partnerships
US-India roundtable discussion planned
A US-India roundtable will be held during the conference, focusing on accelerating innovation and collaboration via emerging opportunities.
The discussions will measure India's progress in extending Earth Observation solutions to the Global South for shared prosperity, further cementing international cooperation.
Subbarao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India, said that these talks would also highlight curated defense sessions as well as India's space contribution to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).