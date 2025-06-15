What's the story

Kellton Tech Solutions, a small-cap stock that has provided multibagger returns over the past five years, is in the news.

The company has announced a 1:5 stock split and plans to raise funds through the issuance of warrants.

The decision was taken by the company's board during a meeting yesterday.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held on July 11 to seek shareholder approval for these moves.