FSSAI bans use of '100%' claim on food labels, ads
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a warning to food manufacturers against using the term '100%' on product labels and in advertisements.
The move comes amid concerns that such usage could mislead consumers.
The advisory was issued on Friday, asking all food business operators to refrain from using this term across food labels, packaging, and promotional content.
Consumer impact
FSSAI highlights potential consumer deception
FSSAI's advisory comes in light of the increasing trend of using '100%' on food product labels and promotional platforms.
The authority has flagged this as a problem, saying it could mislead consumers into thinking that other similar products in the market are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards.
This is because the term gives an impression of absolute purity or superiority, potentially influencing consumer perception in a misleading way.
Regulatory clarification
Regulatory stance on '100%' clarified
FSSAI has clarified that there is no provision under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, or the FSS Act, 2006, that defines or permits the use of '100%' in a regulatory context.
The authority has also emphasized that such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but also misleading and likely to create a false impression among consumers.
Information
Commitment to transparency and accountability
FSSAI has reiterated its commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in food labeling. The authority wants to protect consumer interests and ensure informed choices. The advisory is part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to uphold integrity in food marketing and shield consumers from potentially misleading claims.