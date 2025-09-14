Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United: Key stats from derby win

In a thrilling Manchester derby, Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-0 on Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. Erling Haaland was the star of the match, scoring two goals and coming close to a third. This was his 150th appearance in all competitions for the club. Phil Foden had earlier scored the opening goal to ensure a comfortable win for the home side. The result further cements City's dominance in recent years over their city rivals.

Goal details Man City trounce sorry Man United Foden headed City in front with the lively Jeremy Doku making an assist. United kept things down to 1-0 at half-time before imploding in the 2nd half. Ruben Amorim's side were still in the game until Haaland took it away from them in the second half. Doku and then Bernardo Silva sent the striker clear and the Norwegian did the rest. United made Gianluigi Donnarumma make one smart save through Bryan Mbeumo. This was another poor performance on offer.

150 Haaland marks 150th Manchester City game with derby masterclass Haaland owns 129 goals for City from 150 appearances across all competitions. He has provided 20 assists. A total of 90 goals of Haaland have come in the Premier League from 101 matches. He owns 9 goals in the FA Cup and one goal in the Carabao Cup. Haaland has 26 goals in the Champions League and three in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Do you know? Haaland races to 50 home goals in Premier League As per Opta, Haaland scored his 50th goal in his 50th home Premier League game for Man City. In the competition's history, only Alan Shearer required fewer home appearances to hit 50 goals (47.

Opta stats United's worst start; Pep celebrates this feat Man United own just four points from four games (W1 D1 L2) in the ongoing season. This is Manchester United's poorest start to a league season since 1992-93. Back then, they had collected four points from their opening four matches under Sir Alex Ferguson. Pep Guardiola picked his 10th Premier League Manchester derby win. He has become only the third manager for either City or United to win 10+ league derbies, after Sir Alex (20) and Matt Busby (15).

Opta stats (2) Amorim under the cosh: The damning stats Man United have picked up only 14 points in away Premier League matches under Amorim. These 14 points have come in 16 away matches. Since taking charge in November 2024, this is the lowest away points tally for a current Premier League side in away visits. Amorim's Premier League win rate stands at 26% (8/31). Among managers to take charge of 20+ games with United in the top-flight, only Alfred Albut (20%) and Scott Duncan (24%) have a lower win ratio at this level.

Do you know? More sorry stats for United under Amorim United have struggled to score in front of goal. They have failed to score in 13 of their 31 league games and have found the net just 36 times. The Red Devils have conceded 1.6 goals per game under Amorim and kept just five clean sheets.

Information City dominate against United City have won six of their last 9 Premier League games against the Red Devils (L2 D1). Last season United had managed to keep City at bay by winning at the Etihad and drawing at Old Trafford.

Match stats Here are the match stats Amorim's men had 55% ball possession and an XG of 1.51. The hosts had 45% possession and an XG of 2.52. Guardiola's side clocked 13 shots with six of them on target. United managed two shots on target from 12 attempts. City also hit the woodwork once and created 4 big chances compared to United creating two. United managed 29 touches in the opposition box with City managing 26.

Information A look at the points table The defeat for Man United means that they have slipped to 14th with 4 points on board. For Guardiola, his side has rose to 8th in the standings. They own 6 points from 4 matches (W2 L2).