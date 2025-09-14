Erling Haaland marks 150th Manchester City game with derby masterclass

Stats

Breaking down Haaland's goals for Man City

Haaland owns 129 goals for City from 150 appearances across all competitions. He has provided 20 assists. A total of 90 goals of Haaland have come in the Premier League from 101 matches. He owns 9 goals in the FA Cup and one goal in the Carabao Cup. Haaland has 26 goals in the Champions League and three in the FIFA Club World Cup.