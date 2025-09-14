Erling Haaland marks 150th Manchester City game with derby masterclass
What's the story
Erling Haaland shone for Manchester City in his 150th game as Pep Guardiola's side outmuscled Manchester United 3-0 in the derby. Haaland scored a brace after Phil Foden's opener as Man City were all over their rivals on Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Super Sunday. Recently, Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Man City.
Stats
Breaking down Haaland's goals for Man City
Haaland owns 129 goals for City from 150 appearances across all competitions. He has provided 20 assists. A total of 90 goals of Haaland have come in the Premier League from 101 matches. He owns 9 goals in the FA Cup and one goal in the Carabao Cup. Haaland has 26 goals in the Champions League and three in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Information
His goals and appearances tally season wise
Haaland scored 52 goals in his maiden season from 53 appearances. In 2023-24, he scored 38 goals in 45 matches. Last season, Haaland bagged 34 goals in 48 appearances. And now, he has raced to 5 goals from 4 appearances this season.