Asia Cup: Saim Ayub's three-fer against India goes in vain

Start

Ayub takes three wickets

Abhishek started by smashing Shaheen Afridi for a boundary and six. While he counter-attacked, Ayub dismissed Shubman Gill (10) in the next over. His carom ball outfoxed Gill, who was stumped. Abhishek (31), who continued his assault, fell to Ayub in the fourth over (caught). When the match was nearly done, Ayub knocked over Tilak (31). He conceded 35 runs from four overs.