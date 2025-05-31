What's the story

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to double import tariffs on steel to 50%, starting June 4.

The move, aimed at protecting domestic industries, is unlikely to have a direct impact on India. However, it could potentially affect global trade sentiment and demand.

During a speech at a US Steel plant in Pennsylvania, Trump said, "We're going to bring it from 25% to 50%, the tariffs on steel."

Shortly after, he confirmed aluminium would face the same rate hike.