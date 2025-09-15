Suryakumar Yadav mentions Pahalgam terror attack after India beat Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in what turned out to be a controversial Asia Cup encounter in Dubai. Suryakumar, who smashed a match-winning 47* as India chased down 128, mentioned the Pahalgam terror attack in his post-match speech. While the match was played amid the calls to boycott, Suryakumar said, "We stand by the families of the attack victims."

Statement 'We express our solidarity' In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar highlighted the boxes his team ticked against Pakistan. Toward the end, he added, "Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery."

Twitter Post Official statement of Suryakumar We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an… pic.twitter.com/stkrqIEBuE — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025

Conclusion The aftermath! Suryakumar sealed India's win in Dubai with a six. After winning the match, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, who were present in the middle, returned without shaking hands with any opposition player. The other Indian players followed suit. According to The Indian Express, Suryakumar and Pakistan skipper Salman Aga also didn't shake hands during the toss. Meanwhile, Agha snubbed the post-match interview.

Boycott Boycott calls for the match Unlike the previous affairs, the recently concluded India-Pakistan cricket match endured boycott calls. The two countries have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. However, the Asia Cup schedule placed India and Pakistan in the same group, a move that met with severe criticism.