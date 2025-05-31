What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is mulling over the introduction of interest rate regulations for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), similar to those applicable to banks.

The move is aimed at improving monetary policy transmission and ensuring borrowers directly benefit from changes in benchmark rates.

It comes as many NBFCs still rely on outdated prime lending rate (PLR) models.

This results in slower or less transparent rate transmission compared to banks.