What's the story

Zhou Zhongpeng, a 28-year-old engineer from China, has made a major breakthrough in decoding the Inter-universal Teichmuller Theory (IUT).

The complex mathematical theory, also described as the "alien's language," has baffled mathematicians for over a decade.

The IUT was first proposed in 2012 by Japanese mathematician Shinichi Mochizuki as proof of the ABC conjecture, a major unsolved problem in number theory.

IUT is a highly complex mathematical framework, spanning over 2,000 pages and employing extraterrestrial-like notation.