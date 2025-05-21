Jyoti Malhotra admits to contacting Pakistani official before Pahalgam attack
What's the story
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has reportedly confessed to being in touch with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed that Malhotra admitted during interrogation that she had regular contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, from November 2023 to March 2025.
"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish during this period," Kumar stated.
Authorities suspect Danish was trying to groom Malhotra as an intelligence asset.
Evidence collection
Malhotra's devices sent for forensic examination
Kumar further revealed that Malhotra was also in touch with other YouTube influencers.
As part of the investigation, her three mobile phones and a laptop have been sent for forensic examination.
Two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh, IT in-charge of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), have also been seized for analysis.
Investigation progress
Malhotra's financial transactions and travel history under scrutiny
Hindustan Times, citing sources, said Malhotra was extensively questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) over her alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).
A senior Hisar police official said analyzing Malhotra's financial data will take time as she has "multiple bank accounts" with numerous transactions.
Investigators are also looking at her international travel history, which includes trips to Pakistan, China, Dubai among others.
Court proceedings
Malhotra's remand extension sought for further interrogation
The police are set to produce Malhotra before a local court on Wednesday.
They will seek an extension of her remand for further interrogation.
Notably, she was one of the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks over alleged espionage activities linked to a Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.