What's the story

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has reportedly confessed to being in touch with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed that Malhotra admitted during interrogation that she had regular contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, from November 2023 to March 2025.

"She confessed to her direct communication with Danish during this period," Kumar stated.

Authorities suspect Danish was trying to groom Malhotra as an intelligence asset.