Baidu developing AI to decode what your pet is saying
What's the story
Baidu, China's top tech giant and search engine operator, is working on a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) system.
The technology would decode animal sounds into human language, giving us a better insight into what our pets are feeling.
Just recently, the company filed a patent application with the China National Intellectual Property Administration for this path-breaking system.
Tech details
How does the system work?
Baidu's AI system would analyze animal sounds (barks, meows), their behavior, and body signals.
The information gathered would then be analyzed with AI to figure out the animal's emotions - happiness, fear, or hunger.
The company says this tech could change the way we interact with pets by translating their feelings into something we can understand in human language.
Improved interaction
Baidu's AI system to enhance human-animal communication
Baidu's patent application highlights that the envisioned system could "deepen emotional communication and understanding between animals and humans, improving the accuracy and efficiency of cross-species communication."
However, a Baidu representative said it's still in the research phase.
This comes as part of global efforts to use AI to study animal communication, including Project CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) on sperm whale conversations, and the Earth Species Project to decode animal communication using tech.