What's the story

A Soviet spacecraft, launched in 1972 for a mission to Venus, is believed to have re-entered Earth's atmosphere today.

The European Space Agency (ESA), which was tracking the craft's uncontrolled descent, reported that it was last detected by radar over Germany.

At the time of its predicted crash, radar signals were no longer able to detect Kosmos 482. ESA concluded that "it is most likely that the re-entry has already occurred."