What's the story

Jeff Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin launched an all-female crew to space today.

The NS-31 mission which took off at 7:00pm (IST) has six women, including pop star Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King, traveling to the Karman line.

This internationally recognized boundary of space is situated 100km above sea level.

To note, the mission took off aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.