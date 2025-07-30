Lesser-known features of Xiaomi's flagship SU7 Ultra electric car

Xiaomi 's SU7 Ultra is not just another high-performance EV. It's a bold statement in electric mobility, combining record-shattering power with luxury design touches like a 24-carat gold and carbon-fibre hood badge. Boasting over 1,500hp, a 0-100 km/h time of under two seconds, and Nurburgring lap times that outpace hypercars, the SU7 Ultra sets a new benchmark in the EV segment. Here's a look at its top highlights—from performance to design and track credentials.

Performance The car can generate up to 285kg of downforce Under the hood, the SU7 Ultra boasts a tri-motor powertrain delivering an astounding 1,527hp, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in just 1.98 seconds. Its top speed reaches around 349km/h. The car sports a fixed rear wing, roof, bonnet, and rear diffuser made of carbon fiber. The rear diffuser is active with different settings for road and track driving. It can generate up to 285kg of downforce.

Interior The interior comes with a central touchscreen for controls The interior of the SU7 Ultra comes with a central touchscreen and physical buttons for controls. The driver's seat has headrest audio and can be upgraded with 'active wing support' for a tighter hug in track mode. Both front seats are ventilated, have massage functionality, and all seats come with graphene-based heating elements. Xiaomi says there will be three two-tone color combinations for the interior and five body color choices for the exterior.