In brief Simplifying... In brief Mihir, son of a Sena leader, is on the run after a fatal hit-and-run incident in Mumbai.

He reportedly informed his father about the accident before disappearing, and a case has been filed against him under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal code.

This incident follows a similar case in Pune where a teenager ran over two engineers, highlighting a concerning trend of reckless driving among privileged youth.

Son of Shiv Sena leader on the run after hit-and-run

Mumbai hit-and-run: Six teams searching for Sena leader's absconding son

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:46 pm Jul 08, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Police have deployed six teams to locate the absconding main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case Mihir Shah—son of Rajesh Shah, leader of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. A speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir, crashed into a scooter on Sunday morning in Worli, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa. Rajesh and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested for "not cooperating with the police investigation" and will be brought before the court today.

Arrests made

Father and driver arrested, lookout issued for Mihir Shah

According to reports, a lookout circular has been issued against Mihir. Police said his house is locked and the whereabouts of his mother and sister also remain unknown. Initial investigation says that Mihir visited a Juhu bar late Saturday, where his driver picked him up in a BMW. He insisted on driving the vehicle and collided with the couple's scooter. Kaveri was dragged about 100 meters by the fleeing car and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Case booked

Mihir informed father about accident before switching off phone

Mihir reportedly informed his father about the accident before he switched off his phone. A case has been filed under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal code, citing charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destruction of evidence. Additionally, provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been added in the case.

Statement

'Everyone equal before law...': CM Shinde

CM Shinde described the incident as "unfortunate" and assured strict action against those found guilty. He said, "The law will take its course...everyone is equal before the law." Separately, Aaditya Thackeray from Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction—the rival bloc to the Shinde faction—visited the Worli police station on Sunday and spoke to the police. "I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused...bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime," he said.

Pune Porsche crash

Pune teen runs over 2 engineers

The Worli hit-and-run incident comes just months after the Porsche hit-and-run in Pune, which claimed the lives of two 24-year-old engineers. In the Pune case, a the teenaged son of a realtor was accused of speeding in a Porsche after consuming alcohol. Following the accident, the teen's father along with his mother and grandfather, were arrested on charges of allegedly tampering with evidence.