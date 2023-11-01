Maharashtra: Maratha quota protests intensify; two youths climb mobile tower

By Riya Baibhawi 01:13 pm Nov 01, 202301:13 pm

Marathas are protesting to get reservations in government jobs and education

Two individuals climbed a 300-foot mobile tower in Dharashiv, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, refusing to descend until their reservation demands are addressed. They are a part of the Maratha community, which is protesting to get reservations in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Maharashtra. Police officials are currently on the scene to rescue the youth, as reported by News18. Elsewhere, the pro-Maratha protesters have blocked highways and charred government properties.

Why does this story matter?

The Marathas, who currently fall under the general category, have been agitating to press for their demand to be recognized under the OBC category. Currently, the Kunbi agricultural community, a subset of the Maratha community, has reserved quotas since they come under OBCs and are eligible for reservation in education and government positions. Maratha reservation advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil warned that he would cease water consumption if the government fails to provide a comprehensive reservation that withstands legal scrutiny.

CM Eknath Shinde holds all-party meeting in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled an all-party meeting to discuss the issue on Wednesday. Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray was not invited to the gathering. Activist Jarange-Patil, who is on an indefinite fast till reservation demands are met, has rejected the Shinde government's invite to the all-party meeting in Mumbai. "The government will have to give reservations to all Marathas, be it Kunbis or other Marathas... We will not accept a half-hearted reservation," Patil said.

Violence erupts across Maharashtra, curfew imposed

As the protest continued to escalate, curfews were imposed in Beed and Dharashiv on Tuesday. Around 49 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Beed. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services have been suspended in five districts in Marathwada. On Tuesday, protestors reportedly blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway for two hours. Several others torched the homes of two NCP lawmakers and targeted a BJP leader's office. A group vandalized and burned a panchayat office in Jalna.

Watch: Protesters burn tires on highway

Interim measures and impact on neighboring states

The Shinde administration has begun issuing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members possessing valid documentation as a temporary solution, allowing them to receive quotas under the OBC category. This decision follows the Maharashtra Revenue Department's issuance of these certificates to descendants of those identified as part of the Kunbi sub-caste during the pre-independence Nizam era. Meanwhile, the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has halted bus services between the two states until the situation stabilizes.

Working to resolve issue: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

On the ongoing situation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state government was "working positively" to solve the "Maratha quota issue." He also claimed that some individuals were exploiting the protest and inciting violence while announcing the deployment and mobilization of additional forces in the affected regions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said 50-55 such culprits have been identified as well.

