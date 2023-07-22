Eknath Shinde in Delhi to meet Modi, Shah today: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 22, 2023 | 04:28 pm 3 min read

Shinde's sudden Delhi trip sparks new rumours

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly on a Delhi visit to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. As per Free Press Journal, the Shiv Sena chief arrived in the national capital with his family and will stay there for two days. Notably, Shinde's visit comes amid speculation of a change in the Maharashtra leadership.

Why does this story matter?

The news of Shinde's meetings with top BJP leaders Modi and Shah comes amid rumors of unrest in the Sena since Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's state cabinet entry. After Pawar was appointed Maharashtra's second deputy CM, Sena leaders allegedly became uneasy over the power-sharing deal. Pawar and eight other MLAs left the opposition to join the Sena-BJP government earlier this month.

Details on Shinde's meetings in Delhi

According to reports, the Maharashtra CM is likely to discuss the topic of a possible state cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Shah. However, sources in the know told Free Press Journal that the talks over the reported cabinet expansion are unlikely to go ahead without the involvement of senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pawar's statement that triggered panic in Shinde camp

The Pawar-led NCP camp assumed power in Maharashtra after obtaining the key finance portfolio and other significant positions recently. Moreover, political speculations gained momentum after Pawar earlier revealed his desire to become the chief minister. This caused more panic in the Shinde-led Sena and sparked further rumors of Pawar replacing the Maharashtra CM to take control of the state's leadership.

What Shinde said on Pawar's NCP joining his government

However, Shinde previously rubbished all speculations that the Sena leaders were unhappy with Pawar's NCP faction joining the coalition government. Earlier this month, he also played down rumors that he might be asked to step down as the Maharashtra CM. Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "I have the power of Modi and Shah behind me. Our government has become even stronger with Pawar's joining."

Shinde's frequent visits to Delhi

It is also worth noting that the latest two-day trip marks Shinde's second visit to the national capital in the past three days and his fifth visit to Delhi within a month. To recall, the previous trip included attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conference and a meeting with Shah. However, these frequent Delhi visits by Shinde have further fueled rumors of his replacement.

