'Will keep working harder': Modi as his government turns 9

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 30, 2023

PM Narendra Modi says that his government will keep working harder for India's development

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government "will work even harder to build a developed India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, marking the completion of his government's nine years. Taking to Twitter, he stated that every decision and action was implemented to "improve lives of people." Modi also shared an overview of the central government's development initiatives throughout his term.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's comments come just two days after he inaugurated the new Parliament amid the opposition's boycott.

The BJP has planned a month-long campaign across the country, starting Tuesday, to mark nine years of the BJP government.

Modi was sworn in for the first time as PM on May 26, 2014. On May 30, 2019, he was sworn in for the second term.

'I am filled with humility and gratitude': PM Modi

Expressing happiness for having made it this far, PM Modi tweeted, "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude." "Every decision made, and every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he added.

PM shares glimpse of BJP-led Centre's development programs

Country safe, creating new dimensions under Modi ji: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the efforts of the central government. While praising PM Modi's leadership, he tweeted, "Today on one hand, under the leadership of Modi ji, the country is safe and is creating new dimensions of pride in the world, on the other hand, the government has new parameters of development and welfare of the poor."

Other leaders too laud PM Modi

Several other Union ministers have also lauded the Modi government. On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enumerated a plethora of reforms and development initiatives implemented by the BJP government, including tax reforms. Similarly, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that a new chapter of growth and fast-paced development has been written in the nine years of the BJP rule.

Know BJP's plan to celebrate 9 years of Modi government

To commemorate PM Modi's ninth year in office, the BJP has planned a month-long "special contact campaign" across the country. The pan-India celebration began on Tuesday and will continue through June 30, encompassing all Lok Sabha constituencies, which is significant ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Union ministers, chief ministers, and other top leaders of the saffron brigade will reportedly participate in state capitals.