India

10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF, exemption from physical test

10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF, exemption from physical test

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 10, 2023, 08:10 pm 3 min read

The Centre on Thursday announced a 10% reservation in the BSF for the retirees of the Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Thursday announced a 10% reservation in the Border Security Forces (BSF) for the retirees of the Agnipath scheme. It also announced that the upper age limit for recruitment would be relaxed depending on the batch of Agniveers. The ex-Agniveers will also be exempt from the physical efficiency test under the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

The Agnipath scheme is an ad hoc recruitment policy for the Indian defense forces introduced in June 2022.

The scheme's provision for the absorption of only 25% of Agniveers in the defense forces after a four-year stint and the demobilization of the rest received massive criticism.

Earlier, a 10% reservation for the demobilized personnel in Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles was introduced.

Win-win for ex-Agniveers, Central paramilitary forces

The reservations in vacancies for retired Agniveers will provide them with a long-term career in the paramilitary forces after a short service in the armed forces. The Central paramilitary forces will also benefit from the Agniveers who would already be trained at the pre-recruitment stage.

5 years relaxed for recruitment from maiden batch

The maiden batch has been granted a relaxation of five years while for the subsequent batches, it is three years. In this regard, the Centre amended the part relating to the post of Constable in the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015 with effect from March 9. Notably, the scheme demobilizes Agniveers at a young age after temporary service.

Extension of recruitment age for Agniveers withdrawn last month

The specified age limit for recruitment to the Agnipath scheme is between 17.5-21 years. After nationwide protests erupted against the scheme, the upper age limit for the maiden batch was extended by two years to 23 but was rolled back last month.

Recruitment age limit for CAPFs adjusted to accommodate ex-Agniveers

The age limit for recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is specified between 18-23 years. A person getting recruited as an Agniveer aged 21 would retire by the age of 25. To this end, the upper age limit for recruitment to CAPFs and Assam Rifles has been raised to 28 years for the first batch and 26 years for the following batches.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath Scheme is a merit-based recruiting process for the Indian armed forces. The youths recruited under the scheme are called 'Agniveers,' and they get the opportunity to serve for four years. Following that, 25% of them will be permanently inducted based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The retirees will get a corpus of Rs. 12 lakh and assistance in securing business loans.