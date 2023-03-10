India

Sisodia bought SIMs, phones under others' names: ED to court

Mar 10, 2023

ED tells court Manish Sisodia used phones bought by others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court on Friday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, arrested for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam, used SIM cards and phones bought under someone else's names. As per reports, he also personally got the file of the Indospitits liquor company cleared from the excise department.

Why does this story matter?

The ED officially arrested AAP leader on money laundering charges after the probe agency officials questioned him for the second time on Thursday. He was allegedly grilled for approximately five hours on Tuesday.

Notably, he is still being held under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand until March 20, and his bail hearing was scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Sisodia bought phones from Flipkart under different individual's name: ED

According to reports in LiveLaw, Sisodia allegedly used SIM cards and made purchases in the names of others. He purchased phones on Flipkart in the name of another person and did not pay, the ED claimed during their investigation. Meanwhile, ED demanded a ten-day custody of Sisodia to investigate the money laundering element of the case.

ED flags 'conspiracy' in Delhi liquor policy framing

Appearing for the ED, Zoheb Hossain informed the court that there was no indication from the public to fix 12% of the wholesale profit margin to private entities. "There was a conspiracy to frame the policy in such a manner so as to ensure illegal benefits to some persons," Hossain told the court, as per LiveLaw.

South cartel gained control of nine zones in Delhi: ED

While reading out the allegations against Sisodia, ED told the court that the South cartel, consisting of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, gained control of nine zones and became a serious stakeholder in the excise business in the national capital. Meanwhile, Vijay Nair reportedly negotiated with the South cartel on behalf of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

ED's demand for Sisodia's custody

Explaining why they require Sisodia's custody, the ED told the special court it plans to follow the money trail in the liquor policy scam case. Furthermore, the ED also claimed that the proceeds of the crime are reportedly worth a minimum of Rs. 292 crore. The ED lawyer told the court, "We have summoned officers. We want to confront them with Sisodia in custody."

Sisodia sent to ED custody for 7 days

After hearing both sides' arguments, the special court sent Sisodia to ED custody for seven days in the case. On February 26, the CBI initially arrested Sisodia in the case. The plea for Sisodia's bail in the CBI case has been posted for hearing on March 21.

Case registered on Delhi L-G's direction

The probe on AAP leaders was initiated in response to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's order to investigate the alleged policy scam. Earlier, the probe agencies claimed that a "South Group" paid Rs. 100 crores in kickbacks to the Kejriwal-led government through Sisodia's aide and Nair in exchange for undue benefits, which the AAP used for poll campaigning in Goa and Punjab.