India

Madhya Pradesh: School staff booked for teaching Bible to students

Madhya Pradesh: School staff booked for teaching Bible to students

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 06:48 pm 1 min read

Bal Kalyan Samiti members conducted a surprise visit to the St Joseph School in Mandla on Saturday

The principal of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla was booked on Thursday for allegedly teaching students the Bible and taking them to church, the police said, reported PTI. The hostel superintendent of the school was also arrested in the case based on a report by Bal Kalyan Samiti (Child Welfare Committee) functionary Yogesh Parashar, per reports.

Bal Kalyan Samiti members caught school staff on surprise visit

According to PTI, Bal Kalyan Samiti members Omkar Singh and Anurag Pandey conducted a surprise visit to the St Joseph School in the Ghoreghat Panchayat area on Saturday. During the visit, they allegedly found children getting Bible lessons and being taken to church, following which an FIR was registered against school principal Father GB Sebastian and hostel superintendent Kunwar Singh.