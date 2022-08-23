India

9 lakh affected in flood-hit Odisha, 32 dead in Himachal

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 23, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

Around 1.2 lakh people were rescued to safer places in Odisha while situation remained grim in several states.

Incessant monsoon rains continued wreaking havoc in several parts of the country, with cloudbursts triggering landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which left 38 dead. Meanwhile, over nine lakh people have been affected in Odisha due to the floods, and thousands were displaced. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rains in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha Subarnarekha, Baitarani still flowing above danger mark

So far, 1.2L people have been rescued from Odisha's flood-hit areas, while over 134 villages are still marooned, as per National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials. Rivers Subarnarekha and Baitarani are flowing above the danger mark in many places. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the Balasore district on Tuesday and Wednesday. Low-lying areas remain inundated as water supply and electricity were disrupted.

Himachal Pradesh 32 dead, six still missing

In Himachal Pradesh, 32 people have lost their lives, and 12 have sustained injuries in flash floods and landslides. Six people, who went missing, are still untraceable. The Mandi district is the worst hit, followed by Kangra and Chamba. CM Jai Ram Thakur has announced a Rs. 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Uttarakhand Six dead, 13 missing in Tehri and Dehradun districts

The death toll in the state's Saturday cloudburst incidents rose to six on Monday, while 13 people are reported to be missing in Tehri and Dehradun districts. One body each was recovered in the Tehri and Dehradun districts on Monday and Sunday, respectively. As many as 115 roads in the state remain blocked, which include nine highways and seven district roads.

Madhya Pradesh Red alert sounded for Ujjain, Rajgarh districts

IMD issued a red alert for MP's Ujjain and Rajgarh, an orange alert for Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, and Vidisha, and a yellow alert in Chambal, Jabalpur, and Sagar. A man died after he got stuck in his car and was swept away in an overflowing drain in Ashoknagar on Monday. Another man died when a tree fell on him in Bhopal.

Rajasthan Kota receives extremely heavy rainfall

Parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. About 2.76 lakh cusec flood water has been released from the barrage in Kota, leaving low-lying areas deluged. Extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in Kota and Jhalawar districts while Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa, and Karauli received heavy to very heavy rainfall.