5 best things you must do in Jabalpur

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 05:06 pm 3 min read

Jabalpur is the perfect place to visit if you are a nature lover and a history buff

Situated on the banks of the holy Narmada River, Jabalpur is a beautiful city in Madhya Pradesh that is known for its ancient and historical past and flourishing modern industries. From enjoying the mesmerizing waterfalls to witnessing the beauty of the marble rocks, the place has a lot to offer to tourists. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss when in Jabalpur.

Information How to reach Jabalpur?

Jabalpur is well-connected to various major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The nearest airport is Dumna Airport, also known as Jabalpur Airport, which is 25 kilometers from Jabalpur city. You can avail a taxi or a prepaid auto to reach Jabalpur from the airport.

#1 Capture the mesmerizing view of the Dhuandhar Falls

If you are in Jabalpur, you shouldn't miss the mesmerizing beauty of the Dhuandhar Falls, also known as Smoke Cascade. The waters of the Narmada plunge from a whopping height of 98 feet with tremendous force and it's a sight to behold. Another site you can enjoy here are the beautiful marble rocks. You can also enjoy a boat ride along the river.

#2 Enjoy the cable car ride at Bhedaghat

Bhedaghat is a beautiful small town in Jabalpur with a picturesque landscape and enticing waterfalls. It offers a spectacular view of the magical marble rocks that stand around 100 feet high. When here, don't forget to enjoy the adventure-filled cable car rides while witnessing the amazing view of the gushing Dhauladhar Waterfalls. You can also enjoy boat rides here between November and May.

#3 Attend the enchanting 'aarti' at the Narmada River

The evening aarti at the sacred Narmada River is an unmatched spiritual experience. An aarti is a Hindu tradition of worship in which lights, where the wicks are drenched in ghee, are lit and offered to various deities. The aarti is usually held in Gwarighat and the sparkling lights from the flame add to the beauty of River Narmada.

#4 Enjoy a jungle safari at Kanha National Park

When in Jabalpur, do not forget to explore the mysterious dense forests of the Kanha National Park by taking a jeep safari. Jungle safari is quite an adventure as you drive through unexplored areas of the park, which are difficult to access otherwise. You can find a huge variety of flora and fauna here along with various wild animals like swamp deer and tigers.

#5 Savor the street food of Jabalpur

Apart from its scenic beauty, Jabalpur offers a wide variety of spicy and delicious food options. When here, do try the local street food that will leave you craving for more. You can try samosa, aloo chaat, poha-jalebi and vada at Sarafa Bazar. During the winters, you can also enjoy mangoda, gajak, gaderi, and laiya, which are an absolute treat for your taste buds.