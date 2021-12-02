Lifestyle Traveling across multiple time zones? Beating jet lag is possible

Jet lag is a short-term sleep issue that may affect any traveler, especially those who travel across different time zones. It can lead to several health problems like fatigue, feeling of fever, gastrointestinal issues, disturbed sleep, mood swings, and may cause difficulty in staying alert. Even though symptoms vary from person to person, it is advisable that you deal with jet lag.

Precautions Arrive early and ensure that you get enough sleep

If you are traveling for work, reach your destination a few days early. This way your body gets the chance to acclimatize before that all important meeting. You can also try changing your sleeping habits around a week prior to your travel. For example, if you are traveling toward the east, hit the sack one hour earlier each day a week before you fly.

Adjustment Expose yourself to bright light

Exposure to light influences the bodies circadian rhythm, a process that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. So try exposing yourself to light. If you are traveling toward west, expose yourself to light in the evening. If you are traveling east, expose yourself to the morning light. This way your body adjusts faster to the new time zone. In addition, try minimizing your screen time too.

Hydration Stay hydrated at all times

Did you know that dehydration may result in a severely worse jet lag? Drink lots of water before, during, and after your flight journey to fight the dehydrating effect that may come from the dry cabin air. It is advised to refrain from consuming hard drinks like alcohol. Keep caffeine at bay as well as it can result in sleep deprivation.

Foods Here are a few foods that can help

Cherries are one of the richest natural sources of the hormone melatonin that may help reset your body clock. Bananas have electrolytes and natural sugars that can give you instant energy. Rich in vitamin C, Kiwi can aid you to cope with several jet lag-induced symptoms. Lastly, have loads of leafy greens to improve your concentration power and overall wellness of the body.

Other tips Some other handy tips to beat jet lag

Adjust your meal timings according to the new time zone in advance. Ensure that you are walking and exercising to regulate blood flow. Make use of your earphones and eye masks to prevent airplane noise and light, respectively. Keep a neck pillow to avoid joint stiffness during your journey. Lastly, do not sleep during day time in the new place.