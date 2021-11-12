Tired of hair thinning issues? Try making these lifestyle changes

Biotin is the best source for promoting healthy hair

Hair thinning is a common problem and contrary to what most people think, it may actually be treatable. You can also try to reverse the problem with a few lifestyle tweaks that promote hair thickness and help with the regeneration of your cells. All you need is a little consistency and mindfulness. Let us take a look at some ways to get healthy hair.

Sleep

Get adequate sleep and do your exercises regularly

Sound sleep is essential not just for better hair quality but also for your overall health. Improper sleep may result in the reduction of blood flow, which can badly affect your hair follicles. If you have a problem dozing off, try eating foods rich in melatonin, including tart cherries, mushrooms, and milk. Also, exercise regularly to combat stress and its effects on hair health.

Essentials

Did you know folic acid increases the volume of hair?

Your hair requires folic acid as well as zinc to promote thickness and it is best is to speak to your doctor if you require any supplements for any deficiencies. Notably, folic acid helps regenerate cells and may also increase your hair volume. Further, it also prevents premature greying of hair. Citrus fruits like oranges are rich in folate (folic acid's natural form).

Foods

Increase the intake of foods rich in biotin

Vitamin B-7, also called biotin, is the best source for promoting healthy hair and increasing the rate of follicle growth. Vitamin B-7 is found in foods such as lentils, almonds, walnuts, pecans, bananas, whole grains, and cereals. Another good option to try is minoxidil, a common medication prescribed by trichologists. It increases the size of hair follicles, resulting in thicker, stronger, and healthier hair.

Water

Drink at least three liters of water daily

Drink adequate amounts of water every day in order to provide hydration to your hair cells and promote healthier hair. Drinking a minimum of three liters of water daily is very important for your hair and body. Home remedies like onion juice application will keep your scalp clean, too. Lastly, check your hair styling because tight braids and ponytails might pull excessive hair out.