Effective tips to boost hair growth on a deadline

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 06:42 pm

Growing out your hair is not impossible anymore

Gulped down wonder potions that promise quick hair growth and failed? Well, you aren't alone. Growing thick hair can be a challenging task as we grow older, because several factors come into play. However, it is not completely impossible and there are a few tips that can help if you're looking to quickly grow your hair in time for an event or a function.

Hair masks

Apply hair masks that contain growth-boosting ingredients

Investing in hair masks that boost growth is the first step toward the goal. If you have dry hair, check for masks with ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil and jojoba oil while for oily hair, hair masks with amla and tea tree oil work best. To help the mask absorb better, wrap a hot towel after applying the same.

Rosemary essential oil

Rosemary essential oil helps in boosting hair growth

Rosemary essential oil is your best bet when it comes to growing strong, healthy hair and that too at a quick pace. Studies show that the oil is beneficial in treating alopecia and regular application of the oil boosts hair growth. But remember that it should be used with a carrier oil or you can simply add a few drops to your regular shampoo.

Massage

Massage your hair every day to boost blood circulation

Massaging the scalp can help in better blood circulation and hence stimulate the hair follicles. For best results, massage your hair, concentrating on the scalp, every night before going to bed. You can use lukewarm almond oil or coconut oil or simply massage the scalp without any oil. After the massage, gently comb your hair to remove dead skin cells from the scalp.

Vitamins

Continue your regular vitamin and mineral intake

A healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals is of paramount importance when it comes to a strong and long mane. Biotin, Vitamins C, D, E, Zinc and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are crucial for healthy hair growth. If you feel that you may be missing out on any of these in your diet, consult a doctor to take supplements.