#HealthBytes: Common everyday habits that can negatively impact gut health

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 11:09 pm

A fast-paced lifestyle can lead to gut related problems

The gut is one of the most important parts of our body and is home to millions of good bacteria. It helps in the absorption of nutrients, balances the hormones and aids in proper digestion. However, a fast-paced lifestyle has led to an increase in gut-related health problems. Read on to understand more about common everyday habits that can negatively impact gut health.

Processed foods

Strictly avoid excessive intake of sugar and processed foods

Most of us are juggling with work, household and a whole lot of other stuff daily. In this circumstance, grabbing processed food may seem like the easiest and tastiest option. However, this habit can have a major impact on healthy gut bacteria. The imbalance thus caused can further worsen the situation, and lead to inflammation in the body.

Fiber-intake

Low fiber intake can cause several gut-related problems

A diet low on fiber can cause gut-related problems like diarrhea and constipation. Fiber aids in good digestion and also stabilizes blood sugar levels. If you notice that you have frequent indigestion problems, you should consider having fibrous foods as a part of every meal. Whole grains, probiotic curd, butter beans, apple, green peas are a few of the many fiber-rich foods to have.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics treat infections, but can harm good bacteria as well

Antibiotics are medicines that are prescribed to treat infections caused by bacteria. However, one of their major drawbacks is that they affect both good and bad bacteria and can cause harmful alterations of the gut flora. If you are on antibiotics medication and experience indigestion issues, you may want to ask your doctor for probiotic supplements that can increase the number of healthy bacteria.

Do you know?

Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol

Alcohol is addictive and can have harmful effects when consumed in large amounts. Studies suggest that chronic alcohol consumption can cause an imbalance in the gut bacteria, leading to severe health repercussions including dysbiosis. To reduce its impact on the gut, consume alcohol in moderation.