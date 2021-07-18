Planning to get dermal fillers? Here's what you should know

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 06:53 pm

As we grow older, our bodies change and we begin to show signs of aging such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Dermal fillers are soft gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to help address issues such as under-eye circles, volumization of the lips, chin creases, etc. Here are a few insights that will help you gain clarity with regard to fillers.

Fact 1

Are botox and fillers the same?

Both botox and fillers are injected into the skin to address different concerns but are pretty different from each other. Botox reduces muscle activity that causes signs of aging such as wrinkles whereas fillers fill in the areas that have tissue loss. While the effect of botox lasts for up to 6 months, injected fillers can last for up to 18 months.

Fact 2

Is a certified doctor necessary to inject fillers and botox?

Filler injections are a medical procedure and should be supervised by a certified professional. The face is a structure that has a number of blood vessels and nerves, and if not handled by a well-trained professional, the risk of irreversible damage and infections is high. Always go to a well-trained and experienced professional when it comes to both fillers and botox.

Fact 3

Will fillers transform you into an expressionless robot?

A popular myth is that fillers make the face expressionless and robotic. This is absolutely untrue. Fillers are mostly acids that are injected beneath your skin to counter the loss of tissues and injecting the right dosage at the right spots will cause no harm. This is another major reason why experts suggest getting this procedure done under the supervision of certified professionals.

Fact 4

Can a lot of fillers fix all the problems?

Everything is great when done within its limits and the same applies to fillers as well. Injecting huge quantities of fillers to problematic areas is never a solution to a youthful appearance. Filler fatigue is a common problem and results from too many injections over prolonged periods of time. Excessive injections may sometimes affect the elasticity of the skin.

Fact 5

Will the skin sag once the fillers dissolve?

It is a popular myth that once fillers dissolve, the skin will sag if follow-up injections are not done. Fillers, of course, do not have a lasting effect, which means that follow-up injections are to be done only if you feel the need to do so. When the fillers dissolve, your skin will return to its previous state without any sagging.