These tips will help working mothers cope during the pandemic

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 02:59 pm

Needless to say, the pandemic has hit hard on working mothers and is taking a toll on their mental health as well

Being a working-from-home mother during the pandemic is an exhausting role to fulfill. Juggling work, chores, and spending time with the kids has caused burnout and led to a large number of women quitting their jobs, too. While we can only hope that the situation brightens up for all of us, following these tips will take you a long way.

Self-compassion

Talk to yourself like you would talk to a friend

Self-compassion is an important tool in times of grief and distress. Most of us find it hard to accommodate all our responsibilities into a 24-hour workday and amid this, treating ourselves well often gets put off to a later time. Practicing self-compassion and talking to yourself like you would to your mother, sister, or friend will help in reducing anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

Being perfect

Understand that you don't need to be 'perfect'

Aren't we all in a race to become the perfect mother and the perfect employee? In a normal scenario, balancing work and home could have been less challenging, but working from home often leads us to do half-baked business in both roles. While striving to do your best, understand that you need not be "perfect" and simply trying your best is good enough, too.

Seek help

Do not feel ashamed to ask for help

Another peril of trying to be a master of several trades is wanting to do it all — without help. It took me some time to accept that seeking help is not a sign of weakness and that it in fact helps me function better. Asking a trusted friend to babysit your child or dividing chores with your partner will help maintain sanity!

Self-care

Prioritize self-care and find time for yourself

While this can seem ridiculous when you don't have ample time to balance out the tasks at hand, self-care is one that you should not put on the back burner. A relaxing bath, manicure, or reading may just be sufficient to uplift your mood. Lastly, remember that you needn't ace it all and it is fine to take a breather once in a while!