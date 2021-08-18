A few sandalwood face packs for addressing various skin concerns

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 05:44 pm

Sandalwood or chandan is one ingredient that has been a part of every household since centuries. Traditionally, a sandalwood bar would be freshly ground before it was applied to the face. However, now sandalwood powder is readily available in the market, saving much of our time. Without much ado, here are a few sandalwood face packs, that can help fix various skin concerns.

Dry skin

Mix sandalwood powder with almond, coconut oil for dry skin

The beauty of sandalwood is that it works in different ways when combined with different ingredients. This means the same sandalwood can be used to balance out both oily and dry skin. For dry skin, a face pack made by mixing equal parts of sandalwood powder, almond oil and coconut oil helps in adding moisture to the skin and nourishing it well.

Oily skin

Face pack made with tomato, fuller's earth can reduce oiliness

If you have oily skin that is prone to acne, sandalwood can help in absorbing the excess sebum and maintain the pH of the skin. Mix two teaspoons of tomato juice with one tablespoon of sandalwood powder and half a tablespoon of fuller's earth (multani mitti) to a paste consistency. Apply the pack and leave it to dry. Rinse with cold water.

Blemishes

A simple paste of sandalwood, rose water can fix blemishes

If you have acne scars and blemishes, sandalwood can help you in fixing them. Apply a simple paste of sandalwood powder and rose water on the areas with blemishes or on the entire face. Rinse off when it dries. Applying this face mask every other day can help in significantly reducing acne scars and hyperpigmentation on the skin.

Wrinkles

Sandalwood helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles as well

Wrinkles are a result of cell damage that happens due to the action of harmful free radicals. Anecdotal evidence suggests that regular application of a sandalwood face pack can help in reducing the skin damage and give way to brighter, youthful-looking skin. Apply a paste of sandalwood powder, lemon juice and rose water regularly to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.