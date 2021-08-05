#HealthBytes: Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach

Written by Meera Venugopal Last updated on Aug 05, 2021

Drinking water on an empty stomach is beneficial in many ways

Water is one of the basic requirements of life on this planet and it is necessary for the body to function properly. Experts suggest that a healthy adult should drink at least three liter of water every day to keep diseases at bay. However, did you know that drinking water on an empty stomach has several benefits on its own? Know all about it.

Digestion

Helps in bowel movement and regulates the digestive tract

Drinking a glass of water on an empty stomach helps in cleansing the bowel. This is because it regulates the digestive tract and pushes bowel movement. If you feel constipated, drink at least 500ml of water on an empty stomach. You can also add a dash of lime to lukewarm water and have it on an empty stomach to avoid nausea.

Lesser calories

Helps in lesser calorie intake throughout the day

Drinking water in the morning helps in reducing the overall calorie intake throughout the day. Studies suggest that drinking water before breakfast reduces the calorie intake in the next meal by 13%. This means that water intake on an empty stomach or half an hour before mealtime can help in lesser food intake and hence aid in weight loss as well.

Skin

Water is good for the skin as it eliminates toxins

Another reason to consider drinking water in the morning is that it helps flush out the toxins and detoxify the body. Our kidneys require ample amounts of fluids to eliminate waste from the bloodstream. Cleansing the system by preventing toxin build-up can thus result in better skin health and can also provide a healthy glow to the face.

Details

Freshens the mind and improves performance

When a person is dehydrated, it leads to poor performance and everyday tasks may come across as difficult to perform. Research suggests that dehydration can negatively impact a person's mental performance. Hence, drinking lots of water in the morning provides the right jump-start to the day. While drinking water on an empty tummy has benefits, also remember to hydrate yourself throughout the day!