Coconut oil: The pantry ingredient for all your skin woes

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 03:01 pm

Want smooth, soft, and healthy-looking skin without splurging on luxurious skincare products? The key to all your skincare woes might be the coconut oil that is tucked away in your pantry. Coconut oil is a skincare ingredient that beauty experts swear by to address various skincare issues. What's more, the oil is also suitable for every skin type and it smells heavenly, too!

Acne

Contains lauric acid that can help treat acne

Applying oil on acne might not sound like a wise idea, but several studies prove that coconut oil is effective in treating that condition. This is because the lauric acid present in coconut oil kills the acne-causing bacteria and thus reduces inflammation and acne. Apply organic/virgin coconut oil to the pimples and wash off with a gentle cleanser. Do this regularly for best results.

Moisturizer

Great moisturizer for your skin and dry lips

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer that can be used for all skin types. It works really well even during winters. A study proves that this oil led to a 68% decrease in eczema severity, a skin condition that is characterized by scaly and itchy rashes. Not just on the skin, the oil is also effective in treating chapped and dry lips.

Anti-aging

Contains antioxidants and vitamins that have anti-aging properties

Coconut oil is a powerhouse of not just antioxidants but also vitamins A and E, both of which are efficient anti-aging elements. The oil also enhances the production of collagen and thus aids in reducing the primary signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. Collagen is known to increase the elasticity of the skin and thus keeping the skin soft and younger-looking.

Pigmentation

Reduces pigmentation and helps in achieving an even skin tone

Dark spots, pigmentation, blemishes, and acne marks are often stubborn marks that are hard to get rid of. Applying coconut oil regularly to these areas is an excellent way to reduce any of these marks. The oil also helps in achieving an even skin tone. Dark circles are another common problem that can be visibly reduced by the regular application of coconut oil.