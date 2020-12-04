Soybeans, one of the popular vegetarian replacements of meat products, have a great nutritional value. They are good sources of unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and other compounds like isoflavones. One can consume them in three different ways: eat as a dish, drink as a milk alternative, and/or as supplements. In this article, we will shed light on the various health benefits associated with soybeans.

Heart Health Potentially increase good cholesterol, help in maintaining heart health

Some researchers have observed that the consumption of soy products reduces the levels of bad cholesterol and can potentially increase good cholesterol. This effect is useful in maintaining good heart health. Interestingly, less processed soy foods, including soybeans were found to be more effective than soy protein extracts or supplements. However, these studies were observational, therefore more research is still required.

Protein High protein content aids in metabolic activities and more

Soybeans are considered the perfect replacement for animal proteins (meat, eggs, dairy products, and more) because of their high protein content. These nutritional legumes are a great source of protein, especially the one called beta conglycinin. This high amount of protein in soybeans can help the functioning of system metabolic activities, and enhance overall well-being by promoting growth, repair, and renewal of cells.

Cancer Studies have shown soybeans may prevent breast, prostate cancer risk

As mentioned in the beginning, soybeans are rich in isoflavones, a component that has potential anti-cancer effects. In a particular study, these components reduced the risk of breast cancer in pre-menopausal women. Some other observational studies also concluded the same. Additionally, some evidence also points toward similar effects for preventing prostate cancer. There is still no definitive result, so more research is required.

Bone health Useful for preventing bone-related problems like osteoporosis