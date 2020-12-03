-
#HealthBytes: Few effective nutritional ideas for your post-workout meal
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
People opt for intense workout regimens to get in their desired shape. However, that's not enough. Your diet needs to be efficient too.
While there's a lot of emphasis on pre-workout meals, most forget to plan a healthy post-workout meal.
To help those of you like that, here are some meal ideas that aren't only nutritional but will also help you recover after exercise.
#1
Greek yogurt mixed with your favorite fruits, blueberry for example
Greek yogurt can be quite helpful in repairing your body after exercise because it is a good source of protein and calcium.
Furthermore, top your yogurt with your favorite fruits for extra nutrition, which includes energy-boosting healthy carbs.
Choose fruits that are rich in antioxidants, for example, some studies have shown that eating blueberries after a workout can help with post-workout muscle inflammation.
#2
High quality protein shakes and chocolate milk, but without sugar
Many nutritionists recommend the consumption of protein shakes after exercise because protein helps in building and repairing muscles.
However, make sure that you are drinking a high-quality protein shake that isn't filled with sugar otherwise all your hard work goes down the drain.
If you don't have protein powder, drink a glass of less-sugary chocolate milk because that contains carbohydrates and protein as well.
#3
A bowl of oatmeal for comfort and health
Speaking from personal experience, our body often craves comfort foods.
Now, these foods don't have to be unhealthy.
It can be something like a bowl of oatmeal which is healthy, comforting, and can effectively replenish hardworking muscles.
Additionally, researchers have observed that this easy-to-make dish may reduce the risk of premature death by 9 percent compared to those who barely consumed whole grains.
#4
High fiber wraps with healthy vegetables, lean meat
Wraps are the best way to ensure that you get your nutrients when you are in a hurry.
Hence, the evolution of breakfast wraps must be applauded.
This logic also applies to a quick post-workout meal.
For more benefits, choose whole grain high fiber wraps with some fresh avocado, greens, beans, and other healthy veggies.
Non-vegetarians can add lean meat to these wraps too.
#5
Include veggies in your regular diet, load up on micronutrients
This is more of a general advice, not a meal plan.
Muscle repair requires a lot of vitamins and minerals, and the easiest way to ensure a good balance of these micronutrients is to opt for more nutrient-dense foods in your regular diet.
Try to incorporate vegetables like dark leafy greens, carrots, broccoli, beans in your post-workout meal via smoothies, vegetable salad, etc.