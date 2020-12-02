Dehydration is not just a summer problem. In fact, the likelihood of dehydration increases during winter. Especially at higher altitudes and colder temperatures, the air you breathe becomes drier, and your lungs have to work harder to humidify the air and warm it up. Plus, the harsh weather dries out the entire body anyway. To tackle this issue, here are some tips.

The step The obvious one is drink more water but monitor consumption

The fundamental rule of tackling dehydration is to drink more water. In order to do so, set a drinking water goal. You can also track your water consumption by using apps or marked water bottles. Also, and this is important, always carry a bottle with you as it acts as a physical reminder to stay hydrated. It is advisable to drink room temperature water.

Food Not just water, many fruits, vegetable, food items hydrate too

Drinking water might be the best way to hydrate, but it's not the only way. Many fruits, vegetables, and other food items contain high levels of water. For example, eating yogurt, celery, or fruits like orange and berries as snacks can hydrate you quickly while providing essential nutrients to your body. Homemade soups made with vegetables and herbs are also pretty hydrating.

Clothes Avoid heavy winter clothing to prevent perspiration, wear layers

Winter means warm and fuzzy coats. But sometimes we tend to overdo it, which leads to excessive sweating. However, this loss of water from the body can be easily avoided. Instead of wearing clothes that are too warm (like heavy woolen ones), wear layers. Choose breathable fabrics so that you are comfortable, protected, and hydrated. Remember that losing liquid through perspiration causes dehydration too.

Precautions Beware of what you drink: Avoid alcohol and caffeine