There are many species of basil leaves- Italian or curly basil, sweet basil, lemon basil, holy basil (tulsi), Thai basil, lettuce-leaf basil, and many more. Basil is a popular culinary herb. Additionally, basil leaves are also beneficial in preventing and treating certain health issues. Here are some potential benefits of basil leaves.

Antioxidants The antioxidants in basil leaves may prevent oxidative stress

To fight the free radicals that cause the disease-causing oxidative stress, our body needs antioxidants. While the body is capable of making some amount of antioxidants on its own, the rest is acquired from our diet. Basil is one such culinary ingredient that contains anthocyanins, beta carotene, orientin, viceninare, and many other antioxidants.

Heart The consumption of basil leaves may improve heart health

Some studies have observed that certain components in basil may potentially benefit overall heart health. The eugenol in basil can block calcium channels, which can help to lower blood pressure. Basil also contains magnesium, which can help to improve blood flow by allowing muscles and blood vessels to relax. Additionally, the essential oils in the herb may help to lower your cholesterol and triglycerides.

Antimicrobial Basil oil may effectively treat skin conditions

Many ancient remedies use basil oil for treating skin conditions. It is believed that the oil extracted from basil leaves has antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties that may treat many skin infections when applied topically. Although scientific evidence lacks in this area, the fragrance of basil oil can be really energizing and beneficial. Read ahead to find another interesting benefit of the oil.

Mental health Basil's essential oil might help reduce stress levels